Atlanta Hawks Guard Listed as Good Trade Target for Sixers
Since they're only one-and-a-half games out of a playoff spot, the Philadelphia 76ers should remain a buyer as trade season gets underway in the NBA. Armed with decent sized contracts and draft capital, Daryl Morey has the assets to bolster the supporting cast around the team's star trio.
As the rumor mill starts to heat up, the staff at The Athletic compiled a big board of players who could be on the move before the February 6th deadline. Among those mentioned was Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. When listing best fits for the veteran, the Sixers were among the handful of teams cited.
Given that he's a 38.4 percent career 3-point shooter, it's exceptionally difficult to imagine he won't get back to that level at some point as he gets his rhythm back. But he doesn't totally fit the Hawks' new age timeline, and a number of teams would love to get a player like Bogdanović, who has a proven big-game track record on the international stage.
With the Hawks going in a different direction, Bogdanovic could garner a lot interest around the league. For the Sixers, the 32-year-old provides multiple needed skills. Bogdanovic could serve as a sixth man/spot starter, along with providing secondary playmaking and shot creation on the offensive end. Most importantly, he is another above-average three-point shooter to put around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
Bogdanovic's dip in production shouldn't be alarming, as the Hawks' roster shakeup has likely played a part in that. In 12 games this season, he is averaging 11.8 PPG and 2.0 APG while shooting 34.6% from deep on moderate volume. With an increased shot quality playing alongside three All-Star's, Bogdanoivc's numbers would surely revert back to his career average if traded to the Sixers.
The Sixers would have to combine multiple contracts to acquire Bogdanovic ($17.2 million salary), but he'd be a long-term investment at a rather team-friendly price. He is signed through this season and next with a club option for 2027.
With the Sixers' high-end talent locked in, the focus is on building a strong supporting cast. As an experienced guard with a complementary skill set, Bogdanovic is someone who could help Philly achieve their goals this season and beyond.