Atlanta Hawks Lose Key President of Basketball Ops Candidate

Elton Brand is reportedly sticking with the Sixers.

Sep 13, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand speaks at the podium during the sculpture unveiling ceremony honoring Charles Barkley at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Once again, the Philadelphia 76ers found out that one of their top contributors in the front office was gaining interest from another team. According to reports, the Atlanta Hawks were eyeing Sixers General Manager Elton Brand for their President of Basketball Operations opening.

It was suggested that Brand was supposed to earn an interview with the Hawks, but NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that the player-turned-GM has taken his name out of the race.

via @JakeLFischer: Per sources: 76ers general manager Elton Brand has withdrawn from Atlanta’s president of basketball operations search. Brand played for Hawks and holds strong relationships within the franchise, but is staying with Philadelphia for an important offseason

Brand’s run as the Sixers’ GM started in 2018. After his playing career, Brand quickly transitioned into a front office role by becoming the GM of the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League. Eventually, he earned a promotion and quickly made some notable moves for a Sixers team that was officially out of the “Process” phase.

Although Brand’s aggressive roster-building techniques earned him praise in such a short amount of time, having total control of the roster moves was temporary. In 2020, the Sixers hired Daryl Morey to become the President of Basketball Operations, following his resignation from the Houston Rockets.

Brand remained with the Sixers and has been constantly credited and praised from within for having an impact on the team’s moves over the years. Aside from the Hawks, Brand had interest from several other organizations in the past, such as the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets. Ultimately, he’s stuck with the Sixers and will continue to do so as they look to bounce back from a disappointing year.

