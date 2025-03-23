All 76ers

Atlanta Hawks Reveal Trae Young's Injury Status vs Sixers

Trae Young is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Sixers and the Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in action against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the Saturday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was on the injury report.

As expected, Young’s presence on the report was precautionary. He ended up getting cleared to play and checked in for 35 minutes against the Warriors.

Young and the Hawks upset the Warriors with a 124-115 victory. The star guard accounted for 25 points on 60 percent shooting from the field. He dished out 10 assists and came down with five rebounds throughout the night.

Going into the Sunday night matchup against the Sixers, Young is in a similar position. The Hawks have kept him on the injury report for the second matchup in a row.

This season, Young has missed just a handful of games. When the Sixers faced the Atlanta Hawks back on March 10, that game ended up being his latest absence. The Hawks gave Young the night off, and Atlanta still found success against a struggling Sixers team.

Going into Sunday’s matchup, the Hawks have put together a two-game winning streak. They’ve won seven of their 10 games during March. Currently, the Hawks are looking to maintain their position as the top Play-In seed and could potentially work their way into a top-six seed.

As for the Sixers, they are seeded 12th in the Eastern Conference before the Hawks matchup. With a 23-47 record, the Sixers have been bouncing back and forth with the Brooklyn Nets. A loss against Atlanta on Sunday would send them back down to 13th with their fourth-straight defeat.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News