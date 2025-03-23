Atlanta Hawks Reveal Trae Young's Injury Status vs Sixers
Heading into the Saturday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was on the injury report.
As expected, Young’s presence on the report was precautionary. He ended up getting cleared to play and checked in for 35 minutes against the Warriors.
Young and the Hawks upset the Warriors with a 124-115 victory. The star guard accounted for 25 points on 60 percent shooting from the field. He dished out 10 assists and came down with five rebounds throughout the night.
Going into the Sunday night matchup against the Sixers, Young is in a similar position. The Hawks have kept him on the injury report for the second matchup in a row.
This season, Young has missed just a handful of games. When the Sixers faced the Atlanta Hawks back on March 10, that game ended up being his latest absence. The Hawks gave Young the night off, and Atlanta still found success against a struggling Sixers team.
Going into Sunday’s matchup, the Hawks have put together a two-game winning streak. They’ve won seven of their 10 games during March. Currently, the Hawks are looking to maintain their position as the top Play-In seed and could potentially work their way into a top-six seed.
As for the Sixers, they are seeded 12th in the Eastern Conference before the Hawks matchup. With a 23-47 record, the Sixers have been bouncing back and forth with the Brooklyn Nets. A loss against Atlanta on Sunday would send them back down to 13th with their fourth-straight defeat.
