76ers' Ben Simmons Loves Matisse Thybulle's Mini-Series

Justin Grasso

While boarding the Philadelphia 76ers team plane last week, rookie Matisse Thybulle had his hands full. Not only did he have multiple suitcases coming from his ride, but the rookie also had to bring on fast food for everybody. In addition to his rookie duty, Thybulle also took it upon himself to bring a camera along for the ride.

Seeing the former Washington Huskies guard hold a camera is nothing new. After all, Thybulle's love for photography is well-documented at this point. However, Thybulle didn't bring his camera on the trip to take stills this time around. Instead, he decided to film life in the NBA's bubble down in Orlando, Florida, for a brand new YouTube series he's working on throughout the remainder of the season.

"It was just so apparent that this was, hopefully, a once-in-a-lifetime deal," Thybulle told the Los Angeles Times this week. "[It's] something that's going to be pretty historic. It's nice to have memories, something to remember it with. I figured this was a perfect time to create those memories and start documenting them."

So far, Thybulle has released two episodes containing clips from the Sixers' first few days in the bubble. While some of his teammates have been absent from Thybulle's mini-series for unknown reasons, other players seem to love the rookie's idea. 76ers' All-Star Ben Simmons, specifically, raved to the media about Thybulle's vlogs this week.

"I love it," Simmons said. "I love that he's capturing this moment. It's a historic moment for sports in general, so I think what he's been doing has been great. Everybody has their little vice of what they do [with their free time]. That's his -- he's a creative person, and he's great to have around. Somebody like that, so young and talented with editing with Tik Tok ways, is good to have around."

While Thybulle admits the amount of content he puts out could slow down in a few weeks as the season's return approaches, the 76ers rookie doesn't have any intention of stopping entirely as long as he's in the bubble. "It'll be interesting to see how things go moving forward -- if I'm still going to be able to put out videos at the same rate," Thybulle says. "I don't see myself stopping any time soon. . . I'm going to have to adapt."

