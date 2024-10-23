Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Bucks Regular Season Opener
Doc Rivers will make another return to South Philly on Wednesday night to face his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Sixers are excited to fire up another season after coming up way short last year, Wednesday’s game certainly lost some juice.
Joel Embiid’s playing status against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks came into question early on during the preseason. After Embiid missed every training camp scrimmage, he was ruled out for the first few games of the preseason. Eventually, the Sixers announced they shut Embiid down for the entire preseason.
Initially, he wasn’t ruled out for the opener. The Sixers kept Embiid’s status up in the air, but they officially downgraded him to out on Tuesday’s injury report. As a part of his injury management plan, Embiid will take additional time to rest, but also ramp up to get into basketball shape.
The debut of Paul George is also highly anticipated for obvious reasons. The Sixers won’t get the nine-time All-Star on the court right away, as he suffered a knee injury during last week’s preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Dealing with a bone bruise, George was ruled out on Tuesday. While his return to the action could come earlier than Embiid’s, both All-Stars will sit out for Wednesday’s game.
The Bucks matchup will feature a heavy dose of the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey. Once again, Maxey looks to be the focal point of the Sixers’ offense, a title he held for a long period last season.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Bucks -3.5
Moneyline: PHI +138, MIL -164
Total O/U: 223.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Bucks -3.5
Moneyline: Bucks -164
Total O/U: UNDER 223.5