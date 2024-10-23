All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Bucks Regular Season Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Oct 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) ad center Brook Lopez (11) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives for the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) ad center Brook Lopez (11) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Doc Rivers will make another return to South Philly on Wednesday night to face his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers. While the Sixers are excited to fire up another season after coming up way short last year, Wednesday’s game certainly lost some juice.

Joel Embiid’s playing status against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks came into question early on during the preseason. After Embiid missed every training camp scrimmage, he was ruled out for the first few games of the preseason. Eventually, the Sixers announced they shut Embiid down for the entire preseason.

Initially, he wasn’t ruled out for the opener. The Sixers kept Embiid’s status up in the air, but they officially downgraded him to out on Tuesday’s injury report. As a part of his injury management plan, Embiid will take additional time to rest, but also ramp up to get into basketball shape.

The debut of Paul George is also highly anticipated for obvious reasons. The Sixers won’t get the nine-time All-Star on the court right away, as he suffered a knee injury during last week’s preseason matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Dealing with a bone bruise, George was ruled out on Tuesday. While his return to the action could come earlier than Embiid’s, both All-Stars will sit out for Wednesday’s game.

The Bucks matchup will feature a heavy dose of the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey. Once again, Maxey looks to be the focal point of the Sixers’ offense, a title he held for a long period last season.

Tyrese Maxey attacking the basket against the Bucks.
Feb 25, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) scores past Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +138, MIL -164

Total O/U: 223.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Moneyline: Bucks -164

Total O/U: UNDER 223.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News