Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Lakers on Friday

The Lakers and the 76ers will battle it out on Friday.

Mar 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
It’s been a tough week for the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only have they continued to slide in the Eastern Conference standings, but they lost another key player to a setback. On Friday, they are searching for their first week this week against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Monday, the Sixers opened their three-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns. The matchup marked the debut of Paul George, who was recovering from a knee injury.

While George’s presence helped the Sixers, they couldn’t come out on top over the Kevin Durant-led Suns. On Wednesday, the Sixers paid a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers for George’s first game back since leaving them in free agency.

George’s homecoming was spoiled by James Harden and Norman Powell. The game went from bad to worse when the Sixers lost Tyrese Maxey to a hamstring injury early in the second half.

Following the game, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse was under the belief that Maxey was going to be fine, but his injury will require time off to heal up. On Thursday, the Sixers revealed that Maxey would need at least a week off. After missing a few games, including Friday’s final outing in LA, Maxey will be re-evaluated to determine his timeline for a return.

Heading into Friday’s game, the Sixers hold a conference-worst 1-6 record. Their record ties with the Milwaukee Bucks, who hold a lone win over the 76ers. With Maxey out due to an injury and Joel Embiid continuing his suspension, the Sixers will have to rely heavily on Paul George against the Lakers.

Kelly Oubre facing the Lakers.
Mar 22, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: 10 PM ET.

Location: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Lakers -8.5

Moneyline: PHI +290, LAL -360

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: 76ers +8.5

Moneyline: LAL -360

Total O/U: UNDER 223.5

