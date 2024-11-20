Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Grizzlies on Wednesday
As they navigate through a major rough patch, the Philadelphia 76ers are reaching a critical point of the season early on. Going into their Wednesday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sixers could really use a boost.
Sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, sharing last place with a rebuilding Washington Wizards squad, the Sixers have all eyes on them.
On Monday, the team hoped to avoid a fourth-straight loss against the Miami Heat. While the Sixers held a notable double-digit lead in the first half, they lost it just as quick as they gained it. By the time they reached the fourth quarter, the Sixers’ double-digit lead turned into a double-digit deficit.
It wouldn’t be long before the Sixers were staring at a 2-11 record on the year. Monday night’s postgame was filled with a lengthy team meeting for the Sixers. While Nick Nurse and select players avoided offering the public details on what was said during the meeting, a report the following day offered some key bulletin points.
Will it make a difference? Only time will tell. Wednesday’s game serves the Sixers an opportunity to take on an 8-7 Grizzlies team that is currently missing its fair share of key players, including the multi-time All-Star Ja Morant.
The Sixers could also see the return of the one-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey. According to the injury report, Maxey is questionable to play. If he’s cleared, the game will mark the official debut of the Maxey-Embiid-George trio. The star guard will likely be a game-time decision.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies
Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Time: 8 PM ET.
Location: FedEx Forum
Betting Odds
Spread: Sixers -2
Moneyline: PHI -142, MEM +120
Total O/U: 218.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -2
Moneyline: PHI -142
Total O/U: UNDER 218.5