Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Pistons on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Oct 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) have words during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
After getting a two-day break following a double-digit loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to their home court to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Going into the matchup, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse had some heavy praise for the opponent that night. Considering the Rockets as one of the best teams they would have to take on this early in the season, the Sixers knew they could have their hands full on Wednesday.

A shorthanded Sixers team took the Rockets down to the wire. Despite trailing throughout the night, the Sixers managed to even the score in the fourth quarter and forced overtime.

Considering two of the Sixers’ three wins this season came in overtime, they liked their odds heading into the extra period. Unfortunately, they couldn’t remain unbeaten in that category. The Sixers came up short with a 122-115 loss. They dropped to 3-14 on the year.

Another two-day break was in store for the Sixers. Now, they’ll get an opportunity to face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. While Detroit is heading into the matchup after having a game tip-off less than 24 hours before Saturday’s game, they are coming in hot and riding high off of an NBA Cup victory that resulted in a blowout win over the Indiana Pacers.

In a previous outing against the Pistons, the Sixers came up short with a 105-95 loss. Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak at the time. The Sixers hope to get healthier on Saturday as they upgraded the injury report statuses of Paul George and Caleb Martin.

But Philly will remain shorthanded as Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the night once again. Once again, the Sixers will lean on Tyrese Maxey to try and lead them to a victory.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds

Spread: Pistons -1

Moneyline: DET -120, PHI +102

Total O/U: 218

Prediction

Spread: Sixers +!

Moneyline: PHI +102

Total O/U: UNDER 218

