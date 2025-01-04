All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers’ recent road trip started off on a great note. After the way it ended, Saturday’s game on the road against the Brooklyn Nets now presents an opportunity to bounce back rather than continue building on a successful streak.

A win over the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day was a statement victory for the Sixers, who put together their second win in a row after a blowout loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Philly followed up those victories with wins over the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.

Suddenly, the Sixers had their biggest win streak of the season formed. After three solid quarters out in California against the Sacramento Kings, the Sixers’ successful trip out West came crashing down.

A fourth-quarter collapse against the Kings ended with a 113-107 loss to snap the streak. A 139-105 blowout against the Golden State Warriors was soul-crushing, especially considering the Sixers held Embiid out for the Kings matchup and brought him back against the Warriors in hopes of picking up an impressive win over a solid team that’s been struggling as of late.

Now, the Sixers are looking to bounce back against the Nets. Very few teams have found themselves below the Sixers in the Eastern Conference this season. Right now, the Nets are one of them.

At 13-21, Brooklyn places one game behind the 11th-seeded Sixers. After making a number of key trades recently, the Nets have been shaking up their lineup, winning just three of their last ten games.

The Sixers, who are 6-4 over their last ten outings, are still working on finding consistency and landing back in the NBA Play-In picture in early January.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Net
Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets

Date: Friday, January 3, 2025

Time: 6 PM ET

Location: Barclays Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Sixers -7

Moneyline: PHI -270, BKN +220

Total O/U: 215.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Nets +7

Moneyline: PHI -270

Total O/U: OVER 215.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News