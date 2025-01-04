Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers’ recent road trip started off on a great note. After the way it ended, Saturday’s game on the road against the Brooklyn Nets now presents an opportunity to bounce back rather than continue building on a successful streak.
A win over the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day was a statement victory for the Sixers, who put together their second win in a row after a blowout loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Philly followed up those victories with wins over the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.
Suddenly, the Sixers had their biggest win streak of the season formed. After three solid quarters out in California against the Sacramento Kings, the Sixers’ successful trip out West came crashing down.
A fourth-quarter collapse against the Kings ended with a 113-107 loss to snap the streak. A 139-105 blowout against the Golden State Warriors was soul-crushing, especially considering the Sixers held Embiid out for the Kings matchup and brought him back against the Warriors in hopes of picking up an impressive win over a solid team that’s been struggling as of late.
Now, the Sixers are looking to bounce back against the Nets. Very few teams have found themselves below the Sixers in the Eastern Conference this season. Right now, the Nets are one of them.
At 13-21, Brooklyn places one game behind the 11th-seeded Sixers. After making a number of key trades recently, the Nets have been shaking up their lineup, winning just three of their last ten games.
The Sixers, who are 6-4 over their last ten outings, are still working on finding consistency and landing back in the NBA Play-In picture in early January.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets
Date: Friday, January 3, 2025
Time: 6 PM ET
Location: Barclays Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Sixers -7
Moneyline: PHI -270, BKN +220
Total O/U: 215.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Nets +7
Moneyline: PHI -270
Total O/U: OVER 215.5