Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks
Beginning the week with a back-to-back set, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Heading into the game, the Sixers anticipated a handful of absences.
By the time they were out on the court warming up just moments ahead of tip-off, the injury report left the Sixers rolling with all of their two-way players in the primary rotation, along with giving minutes to the deeper reserves.
Being that shorthanded against a 32-6 OKC Thunder team, who runs the Western Conference, the Sixers were major underdogs in South Philly on Tuesday.
The final score tells you why.
For what it’s worth, the Sixers put up a decent fight after getting off to a slow start. There were performances to be happy about. In 31 minutes of action, the veteran Guerschon Yabusele contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
The rookie Justin Edwards was the unexpected standout of the night. In 35 minutes, the Philly native dropped 25 points while coming down with six rebounds and dishing out four assists.
It was a feel-good night for the former Kentucky standout, but the Sixers lost the ultimate goal in the end. They are now 15-23, heading into a Wednesday night battle against the New York Knicks.
Will the Sixers get their key reinforcements back in the mix? Nick Nurse couldn’t say for sure after Tuesday’s loss. All eyes will be on the All-Star trio of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. The veterans Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, and Kyle Lowry missed Tuesday’s game as well.
When the Sixers and the Knicks met earlier this year, Philadelphia dropped the ball with a 111-99 loss. At this point, the Knicks have a two-game win streak over the 76ers, and have won four of their last five against Philadelphia.
After coming up short against the Thunder, the Sixers are on a three-game losing streak. They started the new year off on the wrong foot, and have won just four of their last 10 games.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks
Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Knicks -5.5
Moneyline: PHI +194, NYK -235
Total O/U: 218.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Knicks -5.5
Moneyline: NYK -235
Total O/U: OVER 218.5