Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 13
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The New York Knicks wrap up an up-and-down road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
The Knicks blew out Denver to start their trip, but then lost as favorites to the Lakers and Clippers. They did cover as -14 favorites in Utah, though, and are once again big favorites in Indiana tonight.
The Pacers have now lost 11 straight games after a 123-108 defeat to the Suns at home last night. It’s definitely a season to forget in Indiana after its Cinderella run last year.
The oddsmakers have the Knicks as big road favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Knicks -13.5 (-108)
- Pacers +13.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks -900
- Pacers +600
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, FDSN IN
- Knicks record: 43-25
- Pacers record: 15-51
Knicks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – Questionable
- Dillon Jones – Out
- Miles McBride – Out
- Jeremy Sochan – Questionable
- Karl-Anthony Towns – Questionable
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – Out
- Pascal Siakam – Questionable
- T.J. McConnell – Questionable
- Ivica Zubac – Questionable
- Obi Toppin – Questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – Questionable
- Quenton Jackson – Questionable
- Johnny Furphy – Out
Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
Jalen Brunson has been stuffing the stat sheet this month. He has OVER 10.5 Rebounds + Assists in all seven games, averaging 3.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest.
Despite Indiana’s injuries, the Knicks will never take the Pacers lightly after last year’s playoffs. Brunson had 7 rebounds and 7 assists in the first matchup against Indiana this season, and 5 rebounds and 8 assists last month.
Brunson could very well get double-digit assists alone in this one, so I love the OVER 10.5 R+A tonight.
Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The Pacers have lost 11 games in a row, failing to cover in any of those losses, and now play against the Knicks on a back-to-back. I don’t know if this spread can get high enough for New York.
The Knicks’ last six wins have all been by at least 16 points, including a 17-point victory in Utah on Wednesday night. They’ll get another decisive victory over an injury-riddled Indiana squad tonight.
Pick: Knicks -13.5 (-108)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop