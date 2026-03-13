Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 13

The New York Knicks wrap up an up-and-down road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

The Knicks blew out Denver to start their trip, but then lost as favorites to the Lakers and Clippers. They did cover as -14 favorites in Utah, though, and are once again big favorites in Indiana tonight.

The Pacers have now lost 11 straight games after a 123-108 defeat to the Suns at home last night. It’s definitely a season to forget in Indiana after its Cinderella run last year.

The oddsmakers have the Knicks as big road favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -13.5 (-108)

Pacers +13.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Knicks -900

Pacers +600

Total

227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Knicks vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): MSG, FDSN IN

Knicks record: 43-25

Pacers record: 15-51

Knicks vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – Questionable

Dillon Jones – Out

Miles McBride – Out

Jeremy Sochan – Questionable

Karl-Anthony Towns – Questionable

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – Out

Pascal Siakam – Questionable

T.J. McConnell – Questionable

Ivica Zubac – Questionable

Obi Toppin – Questionable

Aaron Nesmith – Questionable

Quenton Jackson – Questionable

Johnny Furphy – Out

Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson has been stuffing the stat sheet this month. He has OVER 10.5 Rebounds + Assists in all seven games, averaging 3.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest.

Despite Indiana’s injuries, the Knicks will never take the Pacers lightly after last year’s playoffs. Brunson had 7 rebounds and 7 assists in the first matchup against Indiana this season, and 5 rebounds and 8 assists last month.

Brunson could very well get double-digit assists alone in this one, so I love the OVER 10.5 R+A tonight.

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The Pacers have lost 11 games in a row, failing to cover in any of those losses, and now play against the Knicks on a back-to-back. I don’t know if this spread can get high enough for New York.

The Knicks’ last six wins have all been by at least 16 points, including a 17-point victory in Utah on Wednesday night. They’ll get another decisive victory over an injury-riddled Indiana squad tonight.

Pick: Knicks -13.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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