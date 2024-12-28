Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz
After a major win on the road for the NBA’s Christmas Day slate, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to keep the ball rolling on Saturday night against the Utah Jazz.
Over their last ten games, the Sixers have seven wins in the bag. They are currently on a two-game win streak, looking to win three in a row for the first time this season.
The Sixers might’ve struggled a lot this season, but their Saturday opponent hasn’t had more luck. In a tough Western Conference, the Jazz have under ten wins to their record at this stage in the season.
Sitting at 7-22, Utah is only one spot ahead of the bottom-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. They are nearly three games back from the Portland Trail Blazers, who are sitting in 13th place.
When playing at home, the Jazz are just 2-10 this season. To make matters tougher for them, Utah has quite a few key names on the injury report. Multiple starters, including John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Keyonte George, are all on the injury report.
Sexton is the only player who is on pace to play as he’s been deemed available as of Friday night. The others could end up being game-time decisions, leaving the Jazz leaning heavily on Lauri Markkanen.
As for the Sixers, they have some key names on their injury report as well, with Joel Embiid being their biggest worry. Not only is the star center still recovering from a sinus fracture, but he’s also dealing with a foot sprain. In games without Embiid this season, the Sixers have won just 36 percent of their matchups.
As the chemistry among the Philly-based stars grow, the Sixers hope they can continue to have a successful road trip in Utah after taking down the Celtics on the road on Wednesday.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Utah Jazz
Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
Time: 9:30 PM ET.
Location: Delta Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -270, UTA +220
Total O/U: 222.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -270
Total O/U: OVER 222.5