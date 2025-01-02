All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) chase a loose ball during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) chase a loose ball during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

An attempt at winning five games in a row was going as planned for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Despite being without the All-Star center Joel Embiid, the Sixers were in control of the matchup heading into the fourth quarter. Despite leading by as many as 14 points on Wednesday night, the Sixers didn’t have room for comfort on the road.

A sudden scoring outburst from Sacramento helped the Kings outscore the 76ers 33-18 in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game. The Sixers committed half of their 18 turnovers on the night in the final quarter alone. For several minutes down the stretch, the Sixers had a total scoring drought.

Philadelphia went from leading by nine points to suddenly dropping their 18th game of the season with a 113-107 loss. At this point, the Sixers are 13-18 on the year.

On Thursday night, the Sixers are going to be right back at it with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. They hope to get a player back in the mix, as Joel Embiid received a night off for the matchup against the Kings in Sacramento. The assumption was that Embiid would prioritize the Golden State matchup as it’s a part of the back-to-back set.

Last season, the Sixers didn’t fare well against the Warriors. During the January 30 matchup on the road, the infamous Embiid injury occurred. The Sixers lost 119-107, and lost Embiid to a knee injury, which sidelined him for several months.

When the Sixers and the Warriors met again the following month, the Warriors dominated with a score of 127-104. The Sixers are looking to break a three-game losing streak against Golden State on Thursday.

Steph Curry facing the 76er
Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles between Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and forward Paul Reed (44) and guard Jaden Springer (11) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Time: 10 PM ET

Location: Chase Center

Game Odds

Spread: Warriors -3

Moneyline: GSW -156, PHI +132

Total O/U: 216.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Warriors -3

Moneyline: GSW -156

Total O/U: OVER 216.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News