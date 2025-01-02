Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Warriors
An attempt at winning five games in a row was going as planned for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Despite being without the All-Star center Joel Embiid, the Sixers were in control of the matchup heading into the fourth quarter. Despite leading by as many as 14 points on Wednesday night, the Sixers didn’t have room for comfort on the road.
A sudden scoring outburst from Sacramento helped the Kings outscore the 76ers 33-18 in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game. The Sixers committed half of their 18 turnovers on the night in the final quarter alone. For several minutes down the stretch, the Sixers had a total scoring drought.
Philadelphia went from leading by nine points to suddenly dropping their 18th game of the season with a 113-107 loss. At this point, the Sixers are 13-18 on the year.
On Thursday night, the Sixers are going to be right back at it with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors. They hope to get a player back in the mix, as Joel Embiid received a night off for the matchup against the Kings in Sacramento. The assumption was that Embiid would prioritize the Golden State matchup as it’s a part of the back-to-back set.
Last season, the Sixers didn’t fare well against the Warriors. During the January 30 matchup on the road, the infamous Embiid injury occurred. The Sixers lost 119-107, and lost Embiid to a knee injury, which sidelined him for several months.
When the Sixers and the Warriors met again the following month, the Warriors dominated with a score of 127-104. The Sixers are looking to break a three-game losing streak against Golden State on Thursday.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors
Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
Time: 10 PM ET
Location: Chase Center
Game Odds
Spread: Warriors -3
Moneyline: GSW -156, PHI +132
Total O/U: 216.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Warriors -3
Moneyline: GSW -156
Total O/U: OVER 216.5