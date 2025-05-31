Boston Celtics Star Dubbed 'Dream' Trade Target for Philadelphia 76ers
After failing to reach the postseason, luck bounced the Philadelphia 76ers' way in the draft lottery. They kept possession of their first-round pick and jumped up a couple of spots to No. 3. Seeing that the team is looking to compete right now, there have been countless debates about whether they should leverage their top pick in search of pieces that can help them win in the short term.
Ahead of the NBA offseason fully getting underway, the staff at Bleacher Report compiled a list of "dream" trade targets for every team. When breaking down the Sixers, the idea was tossed out of them parting with the No. 3 pick to land Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown.
Talk of the Philadelphia 76ers potentially swapping the No. 3 overall pick and Paul George for Kevin Durant or Lauri Markkanen would be foolish.
If the Sixers could land Brown instead, though, Philly should pull the trigger. Such a move would likely have George rerouted to a third team, assuming the Celtics would want to clear salary by moving Brown.
Most reporting around the Sixers has indicated that the team isn't eager to part with their lottery pick. However, if a deal like this were a reality, it's one instance where they should be willing to package it in a trade. Bringing in a player like Brown yields short and long-term dividends for the Sixers.
Though his contract is sizable, Brown is a high-level forward who has shown he can elevate his game on the big stage. Pairing him with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would give the Sixers a trio more than capable of contending for years to come.
At 28 years old, Brown is still in the early stages of his prime in the NBA. This could benefit the Sixers, as he'll still be playing at a high level when Maxey reaches his peak. More importantly, it could help Embiid age more gracefully as he enters his thirties.
Seeing that the Sixers and Celtics both want to contend right now, a deal of this magnitude seems unlikely. That said, if Brown were made available, it's a move the Sixers shouldn't think twice about going all in on.