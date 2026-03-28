It's Shaping Up to Be a Giant Week for the Sixers

Philadelphia will have a somewhat-difficult decision to make on Saturday evening.

Do the locals keep their focus on the late innings of the Phillies game as their beloved Fightins embark on a new season?

Or do they direct their attention to the Sixers (40-33) as they tip against the Hornets (39-34) in Charlotte at 6 p.m., Eastern time?

It's shaping up to perhaps the most critical game the Sixers have played this season. The regular-season tiebreaker with Charlotte, a direct competitor for the right to bypass the Play-In tournament, is at stake. A chance to keep pace with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors is at stake.

It's also the first game in a line of few guarantees over the next week. The Sixers play the Heat, who are in the final Play-In spot and yet just 1.5 games back of the Sixers for seventh, in Miami on Monday. The Sixers visit the lowly Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Might Joel Embiid try for 85 points?

Then Philadelphia hosts a Friday-Saturday back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons. Yikes.

How critical of a stretch is it for the Sixers?

Critical enough that Tyrese Maxey, who was not due for an evaluation of his ailing pinkie finger for a few more days, is 'questionable' to make his return against the Hornets on Saturday.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who outright told reporters on Friday that he will play in Saturday's game, is also 'questionable' to return.

The only Sixer who is definitively out is Johni Broome, who is recovering from surgery on the meniscus in his right knee.

There is seemingly a real chance that the Sixers will be all systems go at tip-off.

On Charlotte's side, the only Hornet who is out for reasons unrelated to G League assignments is Tidjane Salaun, who has a strained left calf. Tosan Evbuomwan, PJ Hall, Liam McNeeley and Antonio Reeves are all out with G League obligations.

While the Sixers certainly need to win, they've been getting some help from the basketball gods lately.

The Miami Heat lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday. A Toronto Raptors win over the New Orleans Pelicans meant that there is just one game of separation between the Sixers in seventh place and the fifth seed.

Nonetheless, the Play-In standings are very cramped. While it is practically a sure thing that the Eastern Conference postseason teams are set, every team's path is changing seemingly every day.