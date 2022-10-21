Giannis Antetokounmpo Praised Sixers’ James Harden

The Milwaukee Bucks seemed to be on the path to pick up a lopsided win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

As the Bucks led by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Sixers lacked steam. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid couldn’t get his shot to fall. Unlike Tuesday’s game in Boston, the young guard Tyrese Maxey wasn’t creating an offensive spark.

The Sixers needed something from one of their key stars, and they got it from the ten-time All-Star, James Harden. Earlier this week, Harden got hot in the first half against the Celtics en route to a 35-point outing.

On Thursday against the Bucks, Harden showed out in crunch time after a quiet first half.

Going into the second half, Harden had nine points in 20 minutes. Compared to his season debut, it was a quiet night for the All-Star. But once the Sixers adjusted and went to their small ball lineup with PJ Tucker at the five, Harden used his skill set and pace to his advantage and earned praise from Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo after the game.

“He’s a great player,” said Antetokounmpo. “If he gets going, no matter what you do, he’s still going to get the bucket.”

Harden put up 12 shots in nearly 12 minutes in the final quarter of Thursday’s game. He collected 16 of Philadelphia’s 25 fourth-quarter points. While the Sixers didn’t come out on top, they wouldn’t have nearly completed the comeback without Harden flipping the switch.

“He’s a special player,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “He’s a special scorer. Overall, the effort on Harden was very good. The discipline to keep him off the free throw line. Really both teams couldn’t get to the free-throw line tonight. Him making a lot of twos almost got them over the hump, but we were able to get stops and a two and able to get a win on the road.”

Harden finished the game with 31 points in 40 minutes. While the star guard isn’t celebrating his solo success through the first two matchups of the season, he’s definitely shifting the narrative and letting future opponents know he’s still a threat to defenses.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.