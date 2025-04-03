Bucks Reveal Status for Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Sixers
A common trend for the Milwaukee Bucks will keep up on Thursday night, as the team has listed Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Currently, the star big man is dealing with a foot sprain. Although he’s listed on the report, Antetokounmpo is considered probable to play against the Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
Lately, matchups against the Sixers have offered some teams an opportunity to rest some of their key players. With the Sixers struggling to be competitive lately, there’s a higher confidence level coming from the opponents since the Sixers have missed a handful of key players consistently throughout the year.
The Bucks might seem playoff-bound, but they haven’t punched their ticket just yet. Plus, they have an opportunity to move up in the standings. Resting a player like Antetokounmpo isn’t necessary at this time if it’s not needed.
Heading into Thursday’s game, the Bucks hold a 41-34 record. They are sitting in sixth place, trailing the Detroit Pistons, who have one more win.
Although Antetokounmpo missed a game against the Denver Nuggets recently, he played in the Bucks’ last three outings. During that stretch, the star big man averaged 33 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds.
The last time the Sixers and the Bucks faced off, Antetokounmpo was in the midst of a multi-game absence ahead of the All-Star break. Even in his absence, the Sixers lost 135-127. During the January 19 battle between the Sixers and the Bucks, Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and came down with 15 rebounds in the 123-109 Bucks victory in Milwaukee.
The Sixers and the Bucks will meet for the fourth and final time on Thursday. The game tips off at 7 PM ET.