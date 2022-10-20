Doc Rivers Discusses Sixers' Defense vs. Giannis and Bucks

When the Philadelphia 76ers started their 2022-2023 campaign on Tuesday night, they had their hands full with the Boston Celtics’ star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

As the two All-Stars combined for 70 total points in their victory over the Sixers, Philadelphia knew their defense wasn’t early good enough to stop the star duo and will out a win.

The road ahead doesn’t get any easier. On Thursday, the Sixers are back in South Philly and are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks. With the former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in town, the Sixers know they are in for another tough battle.

“Tonight is gonna be a great test,” said Tyrese Maxey on Thursday morning. “Giannis is a guy who we’re gonna have to rely on each other and rely on the guys behind us or whoever is guarding him at the time to wall up and be a one-shell defense.”

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers echoed a similar sentiment hours later.

“If we play like [how we did against Boston], Giannis is gonna have one hell of a game,” said Rivers. “Honestly, Milwaukee forces you to [pull in] because if you don’t do it, they’ll kill you. It’s a multi-player effort. You have to be able to pull in and get back out to their shooters. They know how to play with their star, and they’re going to try to do it all night.”

The last time Antetokounmpo played against Philadelphia, he scored 40 points by draining 66 percent of his shots in 40 minutes.

The former MVP’s dominant showing led the Bucks to a 118-116 victory. Thursday night is the start of a new season for Milwaukee, but Antetokounmpo remains one of the NBA’s most dangerous players. The Sixers’ defense will have to play much better to keep the Bucks’ star from controlling the game.

