Bulls Injury Report: Will Zach LaVine Face 76ers on Saturday?

After a big win against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the 2-4 Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the floor once again on Saturday night.

The Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the Chicago Bulls for the first time this season on Saturday. Although the Sixers were shorthanded on Friday night, missing their starting center Joel Embiid, the 76ers are back to being fully healthy again on Saturday.

As for the opponent, the Chicago Bulls, they have a crowded injury report heading into the Saturday night matchup.

Chicago’s Injury Report

The G League Assignments

Similar to the Sixers, who have Mike Foster and Julian Champagnie preparing for the G League season in Delaware, the Bulls have multiple prospects who will be inactive on Saturday night.

Kostas Antetokounmpo and Marko Simonovic are both ruled out for Chicago on Saturday night as they are preparing for the upcoming G League season with the Windy City Bulls.

Lonzo Ball

As expected, Lonzo Ball will not take the court on Saturday night to face the Sixers. After suffering a knee injury last year, Ball continues to deal with complications. Last month, Ball was ruled out for Chicago’s training camp and expected to miss the preseason and the start of the 2022-2023 season. At this point, Ball remains off the court, and there is no timetable for his return.

Ayo Dosunmu

During Chicago’s Friday night matchup against San Antonio, Dosunmu left the game in the third quarter due to an apparent head injury. It seems Dosunmu steered clear of a concussion, but he is dealing with a thoracic contusion. Barring any setbacks ahead of Saturday’s game, Dosunmu should be good to go for the Bulls, as he’s listed as probable to play.

Andre Drummond

The former 76ers big man has been hitting his stride with the Bulls this season. After checking in for 22 minutes on Friday night, Drummond accounted for 17 points while collecting 14 rebounds. Currently, Drummond is dealing with a left shoulder strain. His status for Saturday’s game is currently up in the air as he’s questionable to face his former team.

Zach LaVine

The Bulls have been easing LaVine back into the swing of the season. Roughly five months ago, LaVine underwent surgery on his knee. The star guard missed the Bulls’ first two games of the year and made his debut in the third outing against Cleveland.

LaVine appeared in three-straight games for Chicago, averaging 31 minutes on the court. On Friday, the Bulls held him out of the matchup against the Spurs. He’s on the injury report for Saturday’s game due to knee injury management, but LaVine is expected to play against the Sixers.

