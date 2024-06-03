Cameron Brink Slights Sixers Star in Favor of Jimmy Butler
Over the pass few seasons, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has cemented himself as one of the top players in the sport. However, one WNBA standout chose a former teammate of his over him.
After being drafted second overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Cameron Brink has been one of the top first year players in the league. Amid her growing popularity, she had no problem letting the world know who her favorite player is on the men’s side.
During a recent interview, Brink was given a pair of stars and had to pick one. Jimmy Butler was among the first two players mentioned, and the LA Sparks rookie let it be known what a big fan she is. Throughout the whole video, she never ended up picking someone over Butler. Even at the very end when Embiid was brought up, Brink still went with the Heat forward.
Brink has been one of the standout rookies to start the WNBA season. Through the first seven games of her career, she is averaging 9.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 2.7 BPG.
Given how things have played out to start the offseason, it's quite ironic to see Butler and Embiid compared to one another. Following an array of reports that Butler wants a max contract extension, rumors have surfaced of him possibly being on the move this summer. If this were to happen, reports have indicated that the Sixers are interested in reuniting with the Heat star.
As most know, Butler had a brief stint with the Sixers back in 2019. Since being traded to the Heat, he's managed to lead them to the NBA Finals on multiple occasions. This season, Butler averaged 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 5.0 APG.