Bassey's First NBA Action With Sixers Remains On Hold

Sixers center Charles Bassey has yet to garner a minute of NBA action. Unfortunately, the trend will continue on Monday as the 76ers take on the Toronto Raptors for their first preseason matchup of the offseason.

According to a team official, Bassey did not travel with the Sixers to Toronto on Monday. As the rookie center is finalizing his work visa, he was not able to make the trip with the team in time for the game.

While Bassey's absence on Monday is unfortunate, the Sixers are hopeful this is an isolated incident. The rookie isn't expected to miss any additional time for reasons related to complications regarding his work visa.

During the 2021 NBA Draft, the Sixers selected Bassey with one of their two second-round picks. After grabbing Serbian big man Filip Petrusev with the 51st overall pick, the Sixers double-dipped on centers by grabbing Bassey.

At the time, Bassey had just wrapped up his third season at Western Kentucky. He started in all 72 games throughout his three-year stint and averaged 15 points, 2.6 blocks, and 10.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 60-percent from the field.

After being introduced as a new member of the Sixers, Bassey flew out to Las Vegas, Nevada, to participate with Philly's new rookies, second-year players, and roster hopefuls in the 2021 NBA Summer League. Although he started practicing with the Sixers, his contract situation prevented him from taking the floor during the first game.

Once the 76ers kicked off the Summer League, they struggled to get Bassey in the rotation. As he remained unsigned, Bassey was instructed by his agent to stay off the floor to avoid any injuries.

Unfortunately, the "holdout" lasted throughout the entire five-game schedule leaving Bassey without any NBA game-time action heading into the preseason. And now, due to his work visa situation, Bassey will see the court for one less game against the Raptors as he's out for Game 1 of the preseason on Monday.



Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.