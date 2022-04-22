Skip to main content
NBA News: Hornets Enter Head Coach Market After Firing James Borrego

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to begin a new chapter. On Friday afternoon, the Hornets parted ways with their head coach James Borrego, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of EPSN.

Borrego joined the Hornets' organization ahead of the 2018-2019 season. Following a 30-game stint as the interim head coach of the rebuilding Orlando Magic, Borrego landed a permanent head coach position in Charlotte.

During his debut season as the Hornets' head coach, the team achieved a 39-43 record. The following season, the Hornets went 23-42. Last year, Charlotte's 33-39 record was good enough to land them a spot in the brand new Play-In Tournament, but the Hornets struggled in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

After taking on a 144-117 beatdown from the Pacers, the Hornets missed the playoffs. And while Charlotte saw an improvement this season as they finished the 2021-2022 regular season off with a 43-39 record, they still had to go through the Play-In games to land a spot in the postseason.

Once again, the Hornets struggled. With a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets fell short 132-103. Therefore, the Hornets missed the playoffs, which marked the fourth-straight season Borrego failed to notch a playoff spot coaching the Hornets. Now, Charlotte will gamble on a new hire ahead of next season.

Will Borrego's Firing Affect The Sixers?

Although Doc Rivers' name was thrown in some reports a few weeks back as a potential candidate for multiple jobs across the league, the chances of the Sixers actually moving on from Rivers after this year are slim to none.

However, one or more of his assistants could garner attention from Charlotte. With Sam Cassell, Dave Joerger, and even Dan Burke excelling as assistants on Rivers' bench, they could become candidates for head coaching positions in the future.

At this time, Charlotte's preferred candidates are not yet revealed. With their offseason just beginning, this is just the start of a crucial summer for the Hornets.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

