Charlotte Hornets Star Leaves Game vs 76ers With Injury

The Charlotte Hornets lost a key player during Monday's action against the 76ers.

Dec 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) looks to shoot through the defense of Philadelphia 76ers center Adam Bona (30) and forward Caleb Martin (11) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers attempt to close out their Monday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a win, their opponent suffered a critical setback.

During the fourth quarter, the Hornets saw their star player, Brandon Miller, go down with an ankle injury. After getting checked out by the Charlotte training staff, Miller was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. His night ended after 31 minutes.

Leading up to Monday’s game, the Hornets were fortunate to get a key player back in the mix. The star guard LaMelo Ball has been out with a calf sprain over the last couple of weeks. For the first time in weeks, the Hornets upgraded Ball to questionable.

After going through shootaround and pregame warmups, Ball was deemed available to play. Although the Hornets still missed a key player in Tre Mann, they had most of their key players in action against a shorthanded Sixers team.

The loss of Miller down the stretch was critical for Charlotte. After he missed four of his first five games of the season, Miller appeared in 21-straight games leading up to Monday’s action.

The young standout produced 22 points per game on 41 percent shooting from the field. From three, he’s been attempting 11 shots per game, knocking down 36 percent of his three-balls. Along with his scoring, Miller has been contributing to five rebounds and three assists per game.

The Sixers are hoping to pick up their eighth win of the year, which would mark their third over Charlotte on Monday night.

