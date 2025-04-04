All 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Former Sixers Player

The Cavaliers are adding Chuma Okeke.

Justin Grasso

Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Chuma Okeke (18) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers competed with the Milwaukee Bucks in South Philly on Thursday night, one of their recent former players reportedly agreed to a deal to join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

via @ShamsCharania: The Cleveland Cavaliers and former first-round pick Chuma Okeke have agreed to a deal, filling the East leaders' final open roster spot, sources tell ESPN. Okeke averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for NBA G League Westchester this season.

Throughout the back half of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the struggling Sixers have been adding depth through the free agency market by adding players on 10-day deals. Chuma Okeke landed two different opportunities, starting in February.

Okeke made his Sixers debut on February 7. He checked in for just two minutes in the loss against the Detroit Pistons. Over the next three games, Okeke registered DNPs. He then returned to the NBA G League, waiting for his next potential shot at the main level.

Ahead of the Sixers’ March 16 game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Sixers added Okeke again. That time around, he landed plenty of playing time, even picking up three starts.

In six games, Okeke averaged eight points on 55 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent shooting from beyond the arc on 3.7 attempts per game.

The Sixers did not keep Okeke around long-term, but he’ll get an opportunity to finish the season out with the top-seeded Cavaliers. At 61-15, the Cavs are five games in front of the second-seeded Boston Celtics heading into playoff time. The Cavs become the former first-rounder’s third NBA team since entering the league in 2019.

