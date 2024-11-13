All 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers Star on Injury Report vs 76ers on Wednesday

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be down a star center on Wednesday against the 76ers.

Nov 26, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31), guard Darius Garland (10), and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
As the Cleveland Cavaliers rested on Tuesday night after a win over the Chicago Bulls, the Philadelphia 76ers went head-to-head with their Atlantic Division rival, the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers are prepared to battle it out at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, but they might be without their star center, Jarrett Allen.

According to the Cavs’ injury report, Allen is dealing with a lower left leg strain.

The team considers the big man questionable for the matchup. If Allen doesn’t get the nod to go against the Sixers, it would mark his first absence of the year.

So far, Allen has been averaging nearly 30 minutes of action in the first 12 games of the season. The center is producing a double-double, putting up 14 points per game while coming down with 11 rebounds.

Over the last three seasons, Allen has faced the 76ers just five times. Throughout his career, which included a stop on the Brooklyn Nets, Allen has 21 total appearances against the Sixers. During that time, he has averaged 13 points, eight rebounds, and one assist. In the 14 games Allen played against Joel Embiid, he produced 12 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Like Allen, Embiid’s status for Wednesday’s game isn’t clear. While the star center claimed he wouldn’t play in back-to-backs for the rest of his career, he walked back those comments after Tuesday’s loss against the Knicks. The veteran claimed he felt good and suggested his playing status against the Cavs would be discussed with an open mind.

If Embiid doesn’t get the nod to go against the Cavs, it would likely bump Andre Drummond back up into the starting five. As for Allen and the Cavs, the big man’s absence could create more opportunities at the five for Evan Mobley and Dean Wade and a possible minutes bump for the veteran Tristan Thompson.

