Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Update Has 76ers Fans Talking
Kawhi Leonard’s injury concerns continue to affect the Los Angeles Clippers. As a result, Philadelphia 76ers fans were talking about the situation they were paying attention to out west.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Clippers announced that Leonard is “expected to be sidelined for an indefinite period of time.” The 2024-2025 NBA season begins next week.
Leonard is reportedly experiencing inflammation in his knee. The star forward’s knee concerns have lingered since his final days as a member of the San Antonio Spurs years ago. Unfortunately, Leonard couldn’t shake the injury-prone narrative since joining the Clippers in 2019.
Why Leonard’s Situation Matters to the Sixers
Last season, the Sixers and the Clippers were in constant contact before the start of the 2023-2024 season. As the Clippers were interested in James Harden, the Sixers were willing to send the ten-time All-Star their way for the right price.
Just a couple of games into the regular season, the Sixers and the Clippers got a deal done.
Harden, alongside PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, went to the Clippers. In return, the Sixers acquired Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, Robert Covington, and draft compensation, which has become a focal point of the deal at this stage.
The Clippers sent a first-round pick, multiple second-round picks, and a swap to get the deal done. The 2028 first-rounder, which doesn’t come with a protection, is what has Philly fans talking.
Sixers Fans React to the Latest on Leonard
@Harrison_Grimm: Just a reminder that the Sixers own the Clippers’ unprotected 2028 first round pick.
@sixers_galaxy: Daryl Morey not only acquiring an unprotected 2028 1st, but also a 2029 1st-round pick swap from the Clippers will always be the biggest win from the James Harden trade — with dumping PJ Tucker’s salary right behind..
@Dee11___: Those clippers picks have the most insane value lol morey might be able to trade them for a rookie-contract star.
@Rongs215: I'm telling you that Clippers pick for the Sixers is gold.
@YamilRomanPSN: You do not trade that Clippers 2028 pick or the rights to the 2029 swap under any circumstances if you’re the Sixers. Especially given the fact that you already have 3 max players under the new CBA rules and are only 6 million away from hitting the 2nd apron.
What’s Next for LAC?
The Clippers’ trio of Leonard, Harden, and Paul George split this past offseason. When George declined his player option for the season, he hit the free agency market and joined the Sixers.
While the Clippers brought Harden back on a short-term deal, they hoped Leonard would begin the new hoops year healthy and ready to roll after appearing in just four playoff games over the past two years.
Looking ahead, Sixers fans see the draft pick from the Clippers growing in value. While Los Angeles has been a clear contender with a healthy Leonard, his inability to stay on the court has left the team coming up short every season since he joined. Once again, the future of the star forward is in question as his absences due to injury pile up.