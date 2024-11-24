Clippers Reveal Kawhi Leonard’s Playing Status vs 76ers on Sunday
Joel Embiid and Paul George aren’t the only All-Stars to miss Sunday’s action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers. On the other side, the Clippers are still expected to roll without their star forward, Kawhi Leonard, for the time being.
Recently, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue offered a quick injury update on Leonard as the team gears up for a four-game road trip, beginning in South Philly on Sunday. The head coach noted that Leonard will not be traveling with the team this time around. Therefore, he’s out for the remainder of November.
The Clippers have yet to put a target for a return on Leonard. While it’s assumed he’s progressing towards a return months into the season, it’s clear the Sixers will not face the multi-time champion this year.
Earlier this month, the Sixers paid a visit to the Clippers, who relied on James Harden and Norman Powell to lead the offense. While the Sixers had at least two of their three All-Stars in the mix, they couldn’t keep up with the Clippers’ offensive attack.
Powell dropped 26 points and six assists on the Sixers in the first meeting. James Harden accounted for 18 points and six assists in 33 minutes. The Clippers had five players reach double-digit scoring to defeat the Sixers 110-98.
Without Leonard, the Clippers have been doing just fine so far. Heading into Sunday’s game, the Clippers hold a 10-7 record and have won seven of their last ten games. Currently, the Clippers are on a four-game win streak.
Last season, the Clippers found themselves struggling in games without Leonard, They held a 7-7 record during the regular season without him. With James Harden getting a full offseason under his belt with the team, he’s been able to lead the team to shorthanded success, along with the emergence of Norman Powell.
The Sixers and the Leonard-less Clippers are set for a 6 PM ET tip-off on Sunday.