Clippers Star Avoids Paul George Discussion After Move to Sixers
The Los Angeles Clippers formed one of the NBA’s most prominent star duos with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019. This summer, they split.
Paul George declined his player option with the Clippers for the 2024-2025 NBA season. As a result, he became a free agent, and considered three teams in the open market.
A return to the Clippers wasn’t ruled out, as they remained in George’s top three. However, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic remained a threat.
After a meeting with Clippers’ brass resulted in a mutual separation, the Sixers met with George and managed to get him to commit to a multi-year contract. Over the weekend, the signing became official.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was asked about George’s departure following a practice session for Team USA ahead of the 2024 Olympics. He didn’t have to much to say on the matter.
"I’m not talking about [George], I’m here to talk about USA Basketball,” Leonard told reporters, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell.
In order to clarify his comments, Leonard made it clear that he has no issue with George’s decision — he just wants to keep the focus on the Olympics and not the Clippers for the time being.
Considering Leonard’s history, it doesn’t come as a surprise he doesn’t take issue with George’s decision to take off for a new opportunity. Back in 2018, Leonard requested a trade from the San Antonio Spurs, which led him to the Toronto Raptors. After just one season in Toronto, Leonard left in free agency, joining the Clippers.
As for George, the Sixers become his fourth NBA franchise. This summer marked the first time George left for a new team in free agency.
Following a seven-season run with the Indiana Pacers, George was traded away to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played in OKC for two years before getting traded to the Clippers during the summer of 2019.
The Clippers didn’t find championship success with the star duo of Leonard and George. When James Harden joined the team during the 2023-2024 NBA season, they struggled to find a way out of the first round of the playoffs. LA will keep most of their core intact, re-signing Leonard and Harden for next season and beyond.
Meanwhile, George will link with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, with hopes of delivering a title to the 76ers.