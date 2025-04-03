Could 76ers Target Jonathan Kuminga in Free Agency?
One of the most impactful signings last offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers was that of Guerschon Yabusele, whom the front office took a gamble on, given his absence from the NBA following his departure from the Boston Celtics in 2019.
It's safe to say that this gamble more than paid off, as Yabusele managed to become a core part of Nick Nurse's lineup, appearing in 68 matches in which he'd average close to 11 points per game on roughly 50 percent shooting from the field.
For context, his scoring output alone is more than three times what he managed to put up in either of his two seasons with the Celtics.
Given this development, it wouldn't be a shock to see several teams around the league attempt to land the Frenchman, regardless of whether the Philadelphia front office tries to bring him back, since he's an unrestricted free agent.
If the Sixers aren't able to bring Yabusele back to the Wells Fargo Center, they'll have to look elsewhere in the market to find a replacement. This search could lead them to the Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, who is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, as his initial rookie contract is about to run its course.
Kuminga is set to hit the market after what has been an off year for him, given his ankle injury that he suffered in early January, which kept him off the court for over three months. Apart from his injury woes, the 22-year-old is having a solid year, averaging 16 points on 45 percent shooting from the field, as well as four rebounds per game.
When you compare Kuminga and Yabusele's player profiles, it's abundantly clear that there are overlapping similarities, including scoring output, ability to shoot efficiently, and securing rebounds. Apart from this, they're both the same height, but their weights are entirely different, which is what allows the Frenchman to manage to pester those driving towards the basket.
All things considered, Kuminga would offer plenty of the upsides that Yabusele brings to the Sixers. The only question would be what his salary commitments would look like, given it's set to be his first non-rookie contract in the league.