Could 76ers Target Precious Achiuwa?
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to have quite the task on their hands this offseason, as they'll be certain to attempt to retain Guerschon Yabusele, who they took a gamble on last season, penning him to a one-year deal. This bet would more than pay off, as the Frenchman would prove to be one of the Sixers' more impactful players, appearing in 70 matches in which he'd average 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Given his successful return to the league, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to see plenty of teams reach out and attempt to land the 29-year-old, which would leave Philadelphia with a massive hole in their plans. This would inevitably lead them to look elsewhere in the league for a replacement, which could point them towards the New York Knicks' Precious Achiuwa.
Achiuwa is set to become an unrestricted free agent after his one-year deal with the Knicks is set to expire. The veteran will come off a lackluster season in the Big Apple, averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 points per game, both categories are lower from what he was once averaging as a part of the Toronto Raptors under Nick Nurse.
If Nurse were able to get Achiuwa back to where he was as a member of the Raptors, or even better, the 25-year-old would more than match the productivity of the aforementioned Yabusele. But the big man wouldn't only fill that gap, he'd also be able to play back up to Joel Embiid, having provided relief for Karl-Anthony Towns this season.
This would come in handy given that one of the Sixers' current backup centers, Andre Drummond, isn't guaranteed to be in South Philadelphia next season, as his contract contains a player option for the 2025-26 season.
All in all, Achiuwa might not be the flashiest name that will feature in the upcoming free agency window, however he is a quality piece that can come in off of the bench, which can be backed up by the resume he's built over the past five seasons.