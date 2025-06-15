Could Kevin Durant Actually Destroy Potential Sixers-Spurs Swap?
This week, the San Antonio Spurs suddenly became a team to watch for the Philadelphia 76ers. As Daryl Morey and his front office try to figure out the best move to make on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, it seems the Sixers are open to everything, including a move up to the Spurs' No. 2 draft slot.
No matter who makes the second pick, the Rutgers star Dylan Harper is expected to come off the board right after Cooper Flagg, who is Dallas-bound.
When the Spurs initially landed the second pick, many assumed the selection could end up in the hands of the Phoenix Suns, as the Spurs were expected to be in the mix for Kevin Durant.
Reports quickly shut down that narrative that the Spurs are reportedly sold on keeping the pick and taking Harper. As for San Antonio’s interest in Durant, well, that’s a different discussion.
Right now, it’s unclear how high the Spurs are on Durant, but the veteran forward has reportedly narrowed down his desired landing spots to three teams. Durant has eyes on the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and the Spurs, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
For the Sixers, Durant’s landing spot doesn’t seem to be super relevant as of now, since two-thirds of his desired landing spots are in the Western Conference. But the idea that a Durant trade could affect pick No. 2 is something the Sixers will pay close attention to.
“There’s also the question of the No. 2 pick. All signs up until this point indicate that San Antonio intends to hold on to the selection, league sources say, and keep that pick out of any trade discussions,” The Athletic reports. “The 14th pick, however, is available, league sources said. Duke’s Cooper Flagg is expected to be drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the first selection, and Rutgers’ Dylan Harper would be in line to be taken second by the Spurs.”
The Sixers are reportedly interested in Harper following his standout freshman season at Rutgers. There have been numerous reports suggesting that the Sixers and the Spurs have had conversations centered around the pick, but nothing is expected to go down at this time.
As long as the second-overall pick doesn’t end up in the hands of the Suns, the Sixers could have a shot at moving up one spot. For the time being, the Sixers remain in possession of pic. No. 3.