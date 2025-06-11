Could Kevin Durant Land Back in Philadelphia 76ers’ Division?
Just a couple of years after watching Kevin Durant leave the Atlantic Division to join the Phoenix Suns, the Philadelphia 76ers could see the veteran forward return and become a direct rival once again.
As the former MVP becomes one of the most notable players in the NBA’s upcoming trade market, the New York Knicks are reportedly “one of a handful of teams” who are expected to pursue Durant.
Recently, it was revealed that Durant is expected to have a robust trade market this summer. As he’s likely to get dealt, the biggest question is just how much say will Durant have in the matter?
“I do believe Kevin Durant will be traded in the coming weeks,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Tuesday.
“Today, the Suns are naming their new head coach Jordan Ott. … I expect them to look into the Durant trade market pretty soon. There are going to be a handful of teams that have interest in Durant. They with Durant is this: He has one year left on his contract. Is he going to want to sign an extension, and is he going to want to be a part of the process of the trade, and are the Suns going to let him be a part of the process? That’s a key factor going forward.”
Before Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, plenty of rumors leading up to his free agency suggested that Durant was interested in joining the Knicks. Now that New York has become an Eastern Conference contender, making the Conference Finals for the first time in over two decades last month, they might be even more intriguing for Durant this time around.
But Phoenix’s level of interest in potential returning pieces from New York is currently unknown.
With or without Durant, the Knicks will be a tough competitor for Philadelphia next season. Before the Knicks made their two major trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns last year, the Sixers came up short against New York in six games during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Adding Durant doesn’t guarantee a title for any team, but the superstar forward would certainly give any contender a boost. Throughout his career, Durant has averaged nearly 28 points and eight rebounds per game against the Sixers.
As the NBA Draft approaches, Durant’s market could heat up quickly. The Knicks are certainly a team to watch as the Suns are looking to make some big moves.