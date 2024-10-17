Daryl Morey Announces Several 76ers Roster Moves After Win vs. Nets
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers made a series of roster moves. The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, announced after the win over the Brooklyn Nets that four players have been waived.
- Max Fiedler
- Judah Mintz
- Isaiah Mobley
- Jordan Tucker
The players that are set to hit waivers were all previously signed to the team on Exhibit 10 deals.
Fiedler wrapped up five seasons at Rice last season and went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. After playing for the Sixers in the 2024 NBA Summer League, the center joined the Sixers for training camp.
The former Syracuse guard, Judah Mintz, was in a similar position. After spending 64 games at Syracuse, Mintz entered the 2024 NBA Draft. He went through draft day without getting a call. In early September, Mintz agreed to join the Sixers for training camp.
Jordan Tucker joined the Sixers after multiple runs in the NBA G League and overseas. Last year, Tucker played in Bulgaria and France. In his previous NBA G League runs, Tucker competed for affiliates of the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and the Miami Heat.
Mobley was the latest player to join the Sixers. As the team prepared for its media day a few weeks ago, Mobley signed on ahead of training camp. Similar to Tucker, Mobley carries G League experience with him.
Coming out of USC in 2022, Mobley was drafted in the second round by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He appeared in 22 games with the Cavs and spent time with the G League squad, the Charge. Mobley was named All-NBA G League Third Team in 2023.
While the four players won’t crack the Sixers’ final roster, they will have an opportunity to join the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for the 2024-2025 season.