Daryl Morey Doesn’t Rule Out Return to Sixers for Tobias Harris
The Philadelphia 76ers have quite a few players’ contracts expiring this offseason. Among the group is the max forward, Tobias Harris.
Since the Sixers’ 2018-2019 season, Tobias Harris has been in the team’s starting five. While he got a late start with the team that year, as he was traded to Philadelphia from the Los Angeles Clippers, Harris re-signed with the Sixers as a free agent the following summer.
Since 2019, Harris has competed for the Sixers despite the countless trade rumors that have surfaced over the years.
Now that Harris has officially played out the final season of his current contract, the growing expectation around the league is that the veteran forward will search for a change of scenery via free agency.
Could he make a return to the Sixers after testing the market? Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey wouldn’t rule it out.
Before addressing Harris specifically, Daryl Morey noted that while he would like to retain all of the Sixers’ players on expiring contracts, the reality is some — if not most — players will find a new landing spot.
“Tobias for sure can be a contributing player on a contender. In terms of back, I give the same answer I just gave— we have interest in all our free agents,” Morey said on Monday.
“You’re always trying to fit in as many good, solid players as you can, given the CBA bucket that we’re given, and it’s really not, ‘Does this player help?’ It’s, ‘Does this player help within the context of the CBA’ and whatever number they’re add, what constrains that creates for other positions you might want to help," Morey explained.
Harris’ time with the Sixers generated a lot of criticism, mainly due to the fact he was getting paid max money without an All-Star nod under his belt. The veteran is unlikely to draw similar offers this time around, but the Sixers might hesitate to re-enter the market for Harris.
In 2023-2024, Harris appeared in 70 games. He averaged 49 percent from the field and 35 percent from three, while producing 17 points per game. He also averaged seven rebounds, and three assists.
In past playoff runs, Harris received criticism for his struggles at times. This year, he turned in his most underwhelming postseason stretch. In six games, Harris averaged nine points while shooting 43 percent from the field. During the Sixers’ critical Game 6 last week, he scored zero points as the Sixers saw their season end prematurely.
After the game, Harris admitted there wasn’t any thought about whether or not he played his final game as a Sixer. Daryl Morey isn’t ready to declare that era over, but Harris will get an opportunity to entertain other organizations this year.