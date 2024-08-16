Daryl Morey Opens up on Revamping Sixers Roster This Offseason
Long after the dust has settled from the busy weeks of the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are still regarding as one of this summer's biggest winners. After completely revamping the roster, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey detailed how everything was able to come together.
Earlier this week, Morey and head coach Nick Nurse did a joint interview together. Morey was asked about this offseason and when the preparation for it all began. The longtime executive stated that the groundwork started to be laid last summer after James Harden requested a trade.
"I think one of the things we try to do is have the team be in a stable position no matter what decisions are made by players," Morey said. "At that point, when we took a step back and said okay if we do trade James what is the right plan, and it was to go the route that we've gone that led to getting Paul and this offseason."
The last time the Sixers had a star request a trade, they made a big swing for another star. However, Morey went a different route the second time around. When Harden was dealt to the Clippers, the Sixers acquired a plethora of veterans who could help now but were also on expiring contract. This put Morey and the front office in a position to have a substantial amount of cap space heading into this offseason.
Morey and the Sixers opted for patience last season, and it paid off in a big way for them. Not only did they land arguably the biggest name on the market in Paul George, but numerous veterans to bolster the supporting cast.
Pivoting from Harden had to be a tough task on the fly for Morey, but he handled with grace. After laying the groundwork for a year, the Sixers now have a complete roster capable of contending for a championship. Time will truly tell if their patience will be rewarded in the form of achieving the franchise's primary goal.