Doc Rivers Endorses Former 76ers Guard to Golden State Warriors
Basketball has been a family affair for Doc Rivers. During his three-year stint as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, Rivers coached son-in-law, Seth Curry. In an interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, the one-time NBA champion endorsed Curry teaming with his brother Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors.
"I actually think the perfect place for him would be Golden State," Rivers said. "I don't know if it's possible or not. I don't know if either one of them would want it, actually. But I do think it has nothing to do with the fact [they are brothers]. The way they play, he fits perfect... I've said that for two or three years. And whenever you bring it up in the family, they kind of [moan]. But I do think it'd be sensational."
For the 2024-2025 season, Curry averaged 6.5 points over 15.6 minutes per game. Like his older brother, the 34-year-old is known as a three-point specialist. He led the league in three-point field goal percentage, making 45.6-percent of his attempts from deep range.
The Warriors finished 7th in the Western Conference standings. Golden State then went on to suffer a second-round playoff exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team heads into this summer with a dynamic duo of two-time MVP Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.
Despite the familial ties, Rivers presents a logical idea that may come to fruition this summer. Still, Golden State should put their main focus on bringing in a top mover as July approaches.