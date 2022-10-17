The Philadelphia 76ers are putting the finishing touches on their roster ahead of the season opener against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

With a series of sign-and-waives to get players to join the Delaware Blue Coats and three notable cuts as Trevelin Queen, Charles Bassey, and Isaiah Joe moved on, the Sixers’ front office parted ways with another player on Sunday and retained one of their current players on a new deal.

25-year-old Philadelphia-born guard Charlie Brown Jr became the latest Sixer to be waived on Sunday morning. The now-former two-way prospect is set to become a free agent and can sign anywhere he wants.

Meanwhile, the Sixers filled the vacant two-way slot with the former G League Ignite standout, Michael Foster Jr, as Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers, and the rest of the Sixers’ organization simply sees potential in the young big man.

“Just potential,” said Rivers, shortly after Foster inked his two-way deal. “This is more of a collective decision. This is not me making any of these. This is more collected but has more potential. Especially right now with this team. He’s young, athletic, and big. He needs to learn how to play basketball. When you look at his athleticism, they project he has a chance.”

Rivers was clearly intrigued by Foster during the preseason. While the Sixers trotted out Joel Embiid for two games and offered a heavy dose of Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed during the four-game schedule, Foster got the nod to play over the second-year center Charles Bassey more often than not.

“We had to get our guys minutes,” Rivers explained following the Sixers’ preseason finale against Charlotte last Wednesday. “Michael needed to play some minutes. We wanted to see him. We know what Charles is. We needed Michael to play some too.”

Clearly, Foster was getting a tryout to stick around, and he earned his spot as he’ll split time between Philadelphia and Delaware.

“My agency called me, and they told me they were going to convert me,” Foster said Sunday. “I’m glad I got converted.”

Foster didn’t receive a ton of minutes in the preseason to showcase his talent, but his hard work stood out to the Sixers through a week of training camp and several sessions and games beyond the Charleston trip.

“[I showed] really everything,” said Foster. “I’m a hard worker. Every time I step on the court, I give 110 percent. Afterward, I put my work in. Plus, I’m a coachable guy, so whatever they need me to do, I’ll go out there and try to do it the best I can.”

The Sixers have a success story in one of their previous two-way prospects, Paul Reed. After Reed secured a two-way deal during his rookie season, he earned himself a standard NBA contract after dominating in the G League.

Foster is in a tough battle to earn a standard contract with the 76ers, considering the center position is crowded already, but the 19-year-old is showing tons of potential ahead of his rookie year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.