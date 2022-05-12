Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler was far from the reason why his team dropped its Game 3 and 4 matchups on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

During Miami's 20-point loss in their first game on the road of the second-round series, Butler knocked down 54-percent of his shots and collected 33 points.

When the Sixers and the Heat met for Game 4, Butler was spectacular as he hit on 65-percent of his shots to contribute to 40 points in 41 minutes.

While Butler's performance in Philly on Sunday kept the game close, his teammates' struggles from beyond the arc made it easier for the Sixers to pick up an eight-point win.

Butler didn't let his frustrations from losing Game 4 affect the way he played moving forward, though. Clearly motivated to get back on track, Butler was once again fantastic on Tuesday night when the Heat returned home for Game 5.

As he checked into the game for 34 minutes, Butler put up 15 shots from the field. He knocked down 60-percent of his attempts and went 3-4 from the charity stripe.

Butler helped Miami cruise past the Sixers with a significant 35-point victory. The star forward produced 23 of his team's 120 points while also collecting nine rebounds, six assists, and one steal.

Following Philadelphia's Game 4 win over the Heat, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers credited Butler for practically getting everything he wanted on the floor.

As the Sixers allowed the All-Star forward to do it again in Game 5, Rivers acknowledged what needed to be done in Game 6 to prevent Butler from having another highly-efficient performance.

“We have to get in his airspace,” said Rivers after Game 5. “Jimmy’s so comfortable right now. It’s really been three games in a row where he’s just doing everything he wants to do. There are adjustments we can make. There are some we really don’t want to have to make, but we may have to.”

The Sixers don't have room for error. As they need to keep Butler in check during Thursday's elimination game, they might have to get out of their comfort zone in order to prevent him from having another big night.

Based on Rivers' postgame comments on Tuesday night, it seems the Sixers will make some much-needed changes following the star's third notable performance.

More Sixers News:

Doc Rivers Sounds Off After Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers highlights several factors that played into his team’s struggles in Game 5 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Joel Embiid Reacts to MVP Loss: Despite coming up short in the NBA MVP race for the second season in a row, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid doesn’t have any hard feelings over the results. After Game 5, the veteran big man congratulated Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic for winning the award once again. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.