Duke Sharpshooter Misses NBA Draft Combine Drills With Injury
With the 2025 NBA Draft Combine underway this week, teams looked forward to seeing a few Duke stars get to work for the first phase of their pre-draft process. Unfortunately, one of them could not participate in the action on Tuesday.
Sharpshooter Kon Knueppel did not participate in any athletic testing or shooting drills in Chicago. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Knueppel is still dealing with an ankle sprain.
The young sharpshooter’s agent confirmed that the setback took place three weeks prior to the combine. While he’s nearing 100 percent health, the incoming rookie did not want to push past his limits. It’s a wise move for a potential top 10 selection.
Leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers were frequently linked to Knueppel as a potential landing spot for the Duke standout.
Before Monday’s lottery, the Sixers were ranked fifth in the standings. A top-six pick would ensure they wouldn’t have to send the selection to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only did the Sixers get a lucky draw to keep their pick, but they also moved up two spots.
With the third-overall pick, Knueppel is likely going to be on the board for the Sixers. As Knueppel’s college teammate Cooper Flagg is widely regarded as the top pick for the Dallas Mavericks, there’s a strong assumption from the masses that Ace Bailey or Dylan Harper will go No. 2 out of Rutgers.
At that point, the Sixers have a choice to trade back, out, or make a selection. Knueppel will be a prospect to keep an eye on.
In 39 games at Duke, Knueppel established himself as one of the best shooters coming out of the NCAA. Taking a little over five threes per game, the Duke standout knocked down 41 percent of his shots from deep. From the two-point range, Knueppel knocked down 57 percent of his attempts. He posted averages of 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal per game.
While Knueppel won’t have any participation in those drills at the combine this week, he is reportedly required to do them at a later date.