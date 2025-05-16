Dylan Harper Gives High Praise to Potential 76ers Draft Target
During Monday's draft lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers ended up walking away as one of the biggest winners. Not only did they keep their pick, but they jumped up two spots to the third overall selection.
With the No. 3 pick, the Sixers are in a prime position to add an exciting young talent to their core that features three All-Stars. Among the pool of prospects they'll likely have to choose from is Rutgers forward Ace Bailey.
Standing at 6-foot-10 with the ability to score from just about anywhere on the floor, Bailey has one of the highest ceilings of any prospect in the 2025 class. During his lone college season, he averaged 17.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 1.3 APG. Bailey also converted 34.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc while shooting almost five a game.
While at Rutgers, Bailey had the opportunity to play alongside another potential top pick in this draft in Dylan Harper. During a press conference at the NBA Draft Combine, Harper was asked his thoughts on the dynamic wing. He applauded his talents on the offensive end, comparing his size and skill to the likes of Tracy McGrady.
“From a scoring standpoint, he’s 6-10, he sees over everyone," Harper told reporters. "I probably haven’t seen a scorer better than him. A young T-Mac.”
Bailey has been a name closely connected to the Sixers in recent weeks, with countless mocks having Philly taking the Rutgers forward. If he's able to reach his full potential, he is someone who could keep the Sixers competitive as Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey continue to age. It's also worth noting that having PG as a teammate and mentor could do a lot for Bailey's development.
Widely viewed as one of the top prospects behind Harper and Cooper Flagg, Bailey is a prime candidate for the Sixers with the No. 3 pick.