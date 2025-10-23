Early Signs vs Celtics Should Make 76ers Think About Serious Changes
Wednesday night's clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden revealed an uncomfortable but undeniable truth: It's time for the Sixers to embrace a new era built around Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jared McCain.
The evidence was written all over the first half. Maxey, who was named the Most Improved Player by the NBA in 2024, erupted for 22 points, including a scorching 19-point explosion in the second quarter.
The rookie Edgecombe delivered 16 points, with 14 coming in an electrifying first-quarter performance. The dynamic backcourt duo showcased a brand of basketball that left the Celtics scrambling, their explosive speed and relentless attacks to the rim proving nearly impossible to contain.
But the elephant in the room was Joel Embiid. The former MVP looked uninspired and slowed down the offense. He scored just four points in the first half, but his scoring was the least of the Sixers' concerns. More concerning than the scoring drought was his shot selection--settling for outside jumpers, including two missed three-pointers to start the game.
It wasn't until the 7-minute mark of the first quarter that Embiid finally ventured into the paint, only to have his shot emphatically rejected by Xavier Tillman. The sequence perfectly encapsulated the growing disconnect between Embiid's traditional style and the team's evident need for speed.
Embiid just seemed disconnected and not dominant. It's the season opener against a team that he said "kicks our [expletive]" every time the Sixers play the Celtics. Yet, Embiid stood at the top of the key and shot the ball as if he were Brook Lopez.
The numbers tell an even more compelling story. Edgecombe's entire scoring output came with Embiid on the bench, while Maxey found his rhythm in the second quarter, pouring in 11 points during Embiid-less minutes. The pattern is impossible to ignore – this team flows better, scores easier, and looks more dangerous when playing at full throttle.
Again, Sixers fans should understand that Embiid will definitely have better scoring outings. He will soon score 30 points at Xfinity Mobile Arena, which will be on brand for him to do so. However, that doesn't solve any of the Sixers' long-term problems, nor does it do the team any good. All it does is give false hope and ignore the main problem for this team.
The verdict from Wednesday's first half couldn't be clearer. The Sixers shouldn't wait much longer to embrace their future. It's time to consider making the tough decision on Embiid while his value remains moderate, acquire assets, and fully commit to building around their explosive young core. The future of Philadelphia basketball was on display at TD Garden, and it's fast, fearless, and Embiid-less.