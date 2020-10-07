SI.com
Report: Elton Brand, 76ers Begin Search for Front Office Executive

Justin Grasso

Now that the long search for a new head coach is out of the way, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin the next phase of their offseason by working on the front office. In August, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand made it clear he would re-evaluate the front office team as it admittedly failed in 2019-2020.

Once the franchise moved on from Head Coach Brett Brown, the 76ers were expected to start getting rid of some key names in the front office as well. At this point, over a month later, there haven't been any key changes on that front.

For a while, it seemed Sixers Vice President of Basketball Operations Alex Rucker and Assistant General Manager Ned Cohen were on their way out. However, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported less than a week ago that both Rucker and Cohen are "in line to remain" with the Sixers in the front office.

But just because they aren't getting the boot as expected doesn't mean they will retain the same roles. Per Pompey's report, Rucker and Cohen aren't expected to make decisions regarding team personnel. At this point, the Sixers' collaborative front office operation is no longer existent. Third-year GM Elton Brand will have the final say in basketball decisions moving forward.

Although there have been rumors about the organization potentially bringing in a President of Basketball Operations to oversee the front office, NBA writer Yaron Weitzman recently reported the Sixers have "begun interviewing candidates to serve in an executive role under Brand."

Also, don't rule out Sixers head coach Doc Rivers having a say in personnel moves. While Rivers didn't acquire an executive title when he signed with the 76ers, the veteran head coach made it clear that he and Brand will work together moving forward in terms of front-office decisions. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

