Skip to main content
Spoelstra's Pregame Comments on Game 4 Adjustments vs. Joel Embiid

Spoelstra's Pregame Comments on Game 4 Adjustments vs. Joel Embiid

After missing the first two games to open up the second-round series between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers, Philly’s big man, Joel Embiid, made his return to the floor after suffering an orbital fracture and a mild concussion during the first round. 

With Embiid on the floor, the Sixers were like night and day on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Embiid prevented the Heat from getting open shots in the paint and shut down Miami’s star big man Bam Adebayo after he dominated the first two games. 

Offensively, Embiid’s presence helped with the team’s spacing and opened up more opportunities for Philly’s shooters as they knocked down 47-percent of their shots on Friday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Obviously, he’s an MVP-caliber player,” said Spoelstra regarding Embiid during his pregame press conference ahead of Game 4. “He puts a tremendous amount of pressure on your team defense with the visibility to attack, shoot, pass, and then obviously draws fouls as well.” 

While the Heat are certainly going to have to step it up a notch with Embiid getting more comfortable on the floor once again, Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra made it clear that his team isn’t going to “reinvent the wheel” as they get ready to take on Philly for Game 4.

“We are who we are,” said Spoelstra. “Even against a great post player like Joel is, we’re still going to try to do what we do and be disruptive. This is what the playoffs are about — It’s who can get to who. So, there’s some contrasting styles in this series, and that’s probably what makes it interesting to basketball fans out there.”

The Sixers and the Heat will tip off at 8 PM ET. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_18218238_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Heat: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 4

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18218716_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Left Unsatisfied After Sixers' Game 3 Victory vs. Miami Heat

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_18218877_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Labels Harden as Sixers' Organizer After Game 3 Win

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_13703684_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Jimmy Butler, Heat Deny Embiid's Presence as Reason They Lost Game 3

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_18062458_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Tyrese Maxey Refers to Joel Embiid as Sixers' Anchor Following Game 3

By Justin Grasso5 hours ago
USATSI_18218866_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Questionable to Face Miami Heat in Game 4

By Justin Grasso8 hours ago
USATSI_18218014_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Receive Hefty Fine After Joel Embiid's Return in Game 3 vs. Heat

By Justin Grasso9 hours ago
USATSI_18218715_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Finally Sounds off on Raptors Fans

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago