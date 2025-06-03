ESPN Analyst Highlights 76ers Star's Connections to 2025 NBA Finals
Long before he signed a max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, Paul George had multiple stops throughout his NBA career. Though he won't be playing in the series, the All-Star forward has deep connections to this year's NBA Finals.
During Monday's episode of Get Up, ESPN's Mike Greenberg broke down George's ties to this year's finals. It starts with his early days in the league with the Indiana Pacers. This is where he made a name for himself, blossoming into one of the game's two-way stars. Following a seven-year run with the Pacers, Indiana traded him to the OKC Thunder. Domantas Sabonis was one of the key pieces in the return package, who was later dealt to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton.
PG's time with the Thunder was brief, but he did have a lot of success there. He had the best individual campaign of his career there, finishing third in MVP voting in 2019. That summer, the Thunder dealt George to the LA Clippers in what has now become a historic trade. The primary piece of the deal, reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Now, through no fault of his own, PG finds himself strangely tied to this finals showdown.
As for George himself, he is looking to bounce back from a lackluster first season with the Sixers. Upon being shut down prematurely, he has an extended period to get himself right from a physical standpoint ahead of the 2026 campaign. With a healthy Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and George, the Sixers will look to get back in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference.