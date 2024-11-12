Ex-76ers Player Could Miss Return With Knicks on Tuesday
A hamstring strain could prevent a former Philadelphia 76ers guard from playing at the Wells Fargo Center for the first time since leaving on Tuesday night.
According to the New York Knicks injury report, the veteran guard Cameron Payne is listed as questionable for the matchup. Payne has missed the Knicks’ last four games.
When Payne started the year, he appeared in over 20 minutes of action through the first two games. When the Knicks faced the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 28, Payne’s playing time decreased to ten minutes. He hasn’t exceeded 13 minutes of playing time since and ended up suffering an injury after New York’s blowout win over the Detroit Pistons.
In his first five games with the Knicks, Payne has struggled with his shot. He made just 36 percent of his field goal attempts and is shooting at a 27 percent clip from three. Payne has produced roughly six points per game off the bench before his injury.
The Sixers know Payne well. Last season, they added the veteran guard at the trade deadline. In the deal that moved Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia acquired the veteran’s services.
Payne appeared in 31 games for the Sixers down the stretch of the regular season. He ended up producing nine points per game on 38 percent shooting from three. Payne’s contributions throughout the final stretch of the year earned him an opportunity to be in the Sixers’ playoff rotation for five games.
Against his current team, Payne saw the court for 12 minutes per game during the postseason. He knocked down 44 percent of his threes, putting up six points per game. Payne was credited for bringing energy off the bench, offering the Sixers a spark when they needed it.
The Knicks became intrigued with Payne throughout the 2024 first-round series. Months later, they would bring in the veteran guard, hoping he could become a valuable bench piece as they look to build a championship contender with big swings in the trade market.
So far, the Knicks are 4-5 on the year. They’ve lost three of their last four games. Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against a struggling Sixers team, the Knicks have a few question marks on their bench. Payne is one of them, as he’s likely set to be a game-time decision for the game.
The Sixers and the Knicks will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.