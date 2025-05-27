Ex-Philadelphia 76ers Coach Makes Statement on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Without general NBA media availability obligations for the next few months, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers likely believed he wouldn’t have to comment on the smoke coming out of Milwaukee surrounding the star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Unfortunately for Rivers, TMZ reporters caught up to him out in Beverly Hills last week and attempted to land meaningful Giannis-related comments from the head coach.
While Rivers rejected a Giannis-related question initially, stating he’s “not doing all that,” the head coach quickly added that he talks to Antetokounmpo “all the time.” That would signal that Rivers’ relationship with his biggest star is solid, and could play a part in keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo from growing frustrated to the point where he demands a trade.
Where are the Bucks at With Giannis Antetokounmpo After an Early Playoff Exit?
So far, everything seems fine for the Bucks on the Giannis front. After Milwaukee’s playoff run ended in round one for the second-straight season, Antetokounmpo didn’t leave any hints about a potential trade demand.
It was reported that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ brass were expected to meet last week. Considering there wasn’t much to talk about regarding the meeting, it seems as if the Bucks are still in good standing with their superstar.
Doc Rivers is heading into a critical season in Milwaukee, which resembles his final season with the Sixers. When the 76ers came up short in round two during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, questions loomed about the future of the All-Star guard James Harden. It was initially believed that Rivers’ lack of a connection with Harden played a part in his early departure from Philadelphia. Eventually, Harden forced his way out anyway.
Rivers could be a key to keeping Giannis with the Bucks. But if Milwaukee can’t calm the storm of early postseason exits, Rivers could find himself in a tough position, as job security for coaches seems to be lowering year after year.