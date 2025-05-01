Ex-Sixer Tobias Harris Secures Playoff Career-High in Critical Matchup
Tobias Harris is among several former Philadelphia 76ers battling in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. In a shocking turn of events, Harris helped a Detroit Pistons team that went 14-68 just one season ago notch the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
After Harris faced the New York Knicks in round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs with the Sixers, he’s back at it again, taking on the Knicks with the Pistons.
In Detroit’s first elimination game of the postseason, Harris came up big. He did a little bit of everything on the road at Madison Square Garden, even notching a playoff career-high in blocks.
As the Pistons and the Knicks battled for Game 5, Harris checked in for 43 minutes. The veteran forward shot 6-13 from the field, knocking a few threes. Harris produced 17 points on 46 percent shooting while producing two assists. Defensively, Harris came down with eight rebounds, racked up two steals, and blocked four shots.
The first and only other time Harris had at least three blocks in a playoff game was during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, when Harris faced the Toronto Raptors in the first round as a member of the 76ers.
When the Sixers dropped out of the first round against the Knicks last season, Harris was wrapping up a six-season run in Philadelphia. He was expected to hit the free agency market and find a new team.
Although the Sixers invested a lot to get Harris and retain him long-term, his overall stretch with the team was viewed as a disappointment. On a max deal, Harris averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists while shooting 37 percent from three.
As the Sixers made the playoffs every year during Harris’ tenure with the team, he produced 16 points per game on 35 percent shooting from deep, along with eight rebounds and three assists per game in the postseason.
From a statistical standpoint, Harris’ numbers didn’t jump off the page throughout his season with the Pistons. In 73 games, the veteran forward produced 14 points on 35 percent shooting from deep, along with six rebounds and two assists per game.
However, similar to his time with the Sixers, Harris was garnering plenty of praise for his leadership. The only difference is that Harris became a seasoned veteran on a young roster in Detroit. With the Sixers, Harris was in a room full of players with playoff experience. Many voices had to be heard in Philly.
Harris is hoping to help lead the Pistons past the Knicks. Through five games, he’s posting averages of 16 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one block. A Pistons win on Thursday night would force a Game 7. A loss would cause Harris to drop out of the first round against the Knicks for the second postseason in a row.