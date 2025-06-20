Ex-Sixers Big Man Expected to be Traded During NBA Draft
Following a respectable rookie campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2012, Nikola Vucevic has gone on to become an All-Star-level talent in the NBA. After his name was floated around in trade rumors at this year's deadline, one analyst believes he'll be embarking on a new journey in the near future.
Over the past year, the Chicago Bulls have fully embraced a youth movement when it comes to roster construction. They've moved on from their core of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who are ironically teammates again on the Sacramento Kings. One of the last remaining pieces from that core is Vucevic, who is now a positive asset on an expiring contract.
During a recent installment of "The Chicago Lead," Bulls analyst Camron Smith was asked if he envisions a Vucevic trade happening soon. He went on to give a bold prediction, stating that the veteran big man will be moved during or around the NBA Draft.
"I think he's moved before draft day," Smith said. "Or it could happen draft night."
At 34-years-old, Vucevic no longer fits the timeline of the Bulls roster. Knowing this, the front office should look to get some sort of return before he walks in free agency next summer.
Though he has his limitations defensively, Vucevic can still provide a boost for a team with his versatile offensive game. He remains a constant double-double threat and is a big man capable of effectively spacing the floor. This season for the Bulls, Vucevic averaged 18.5 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 3.5 APG on 40.2% shooting from beyond the arc.
After not being able to find a suitable deal for Vucevic at the deadline, the Bulls will attempt to survey the market again this offseason in hopes of finding a suitor.