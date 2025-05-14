Ex-Sixers Big Man Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Long before he was a backup center for the Philadelphia 76ers, Dwight Howard was a franchise cornerstone for the Orlando Magic. Amid recent developments, the Hall of Famer took to social media to send a message to one of today's top stars.
Since the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round for a third consecutive season, the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a hot topic in NBA circles. Given the current state of the franchise, many have argued that it's time for the two-time MVP to move on and try to contend elsewhere.
On Monday morning, new developments emerged regarding Giannis' current standing with the Bucks. According to Shams Charania, the superstar forward is open to the idea of playing elsewhere for the first time in his career. However, a firm decision has not been made when it comes to requesting a trade this offseason.
Seeing that Giannis is an MVP-level talent still, this news sent shockwaves through the NBA. Among those to chime in with their thoughts was Howard. He extended some advice to Giannis, having been in a similar situation before in his career. Howard urged him to remain in Milwaukee.
In the early stages of his career, Howard was a homegrown superstar similar to what Giannis has become with the Bucks. He spent the first eight years of his career in Orlando, leading them to one NBA Finals during that run. Howard's time with the Magic came to an end in 2012 when he asked the franchise to trade him. He'd eventually be granted his wish, as he was sent to the LA Lakers to join forces with Kobe Bryant in a blockbuster deal.
This season, the NBA saw multiple high-level talents change hands. Only time will tell if Giannis becomes the latest star to request a trade in hopes of landing in a better situation.