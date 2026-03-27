Sixers’ 'Jared McCain Replacement' Thriving in Return to NBA

The Sixers’ Jared McCain trade has the characteristics to become Daryl Morey’s worst deal of his five-and-a-half-year Philadelphia tenure. His departure depleted the Sixers’ back-court depth. So they retooled, signing Cam Payne to a rest-of-season contract worth $1.1 million on February 16.

Circumstances presented Payne as McCain’s replacement, but he is enjoying a larger role in Philadelphia than McCain did this season. Payne has embodied the spark-plug bench niche that many had envisioned for him upon his arrival. His emergence deepened Philadelphia’s rotation, which will need all of the juice it can squeeze entering the postseason.

Payne joined the Sixers during an interesting time, having not yet collectively played with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George through 19 games. However, Philadelphia’s inadequate health helped him find a role. He is tallying 8.3 points, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals while launching 4.9 3-pointers in 18.4 minutes.

“Honestly, man, just whatever they need me to do. If that's coming off 12 minutes, five minutes, I'm just [bringing] energy, man,” Payne said in his introductory press conference on February 18. “I’m coming here to do my job, whatever it is, however many minutes I get, I'm going to play 110%. Whatever I’ve got to do: Increase the lead or keep the lead where it's at. That's always my job.”

How has Cam Payne been for the Sixers?

Payne’s offensive duties grew when Maxey sustained a pinkie injury in Philadelphia’s 125-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 7. His absence shifted Quentin Grimes into the Sixers’ starting lineup, making Payne their lead bench creator. The 31-year-old clocked 22.8 minutes per game in the 10 straight games that Maxey has missed.

High pick-and-rolls have been Payne’s strong suit—actions that McCain seldom had in Philadelphia this year. Payne has routinely used those ball screens to create advantages and drill pull-up 3s, skills that the Sixers have lacked this season. Philadelphia ranks amongst the bottom 10 teams in the NBA in both 3-point percentage and assists per game.

Cam Payne had one of the WILDEST stat lines of the NBA season! 🔥 #GLeagueAlum



He came off the bench and posted 32 PTS, 10 AST, and 0 TO on 8/8 3PT and 6/6 FT for the @sixers. pic.twitter.com/7VAYkhWyBg — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 11, 2026

However, Payne’s usage will decrease as the Sixers return to full health—a development that has already begun to unfold. His usage rate was only 12.1% in Philadelphia’s 157-137 win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, when Embiid and George returned, according to NBA.com. A substantial decrease from his 19.1% season average, per Basketball Reference.

Yet, Payne still turned in 15 points with all eight of his field-goal attempts coming from 3-point range. His shots were the product of the Sixers’ ball movement and his ability to shoot off the catch and motion, translatable skills for whoever is on the floor.

Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. could return soon, depending on their respective re-evaluations. So, Payne’s role will shrink. But he has proven during this injury-riddled sample size that he is someone who Nick Nurse can turn to when Philadelphia needs a spark, whether it’s for the home stretch of the regular season or the playoffs.